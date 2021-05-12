Manchester City were on Tuesday crowned 2020-21 Premier League champions after Leicester City's 2-1 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford in Manchester. This is their third title in the last four years.

The result means that Pep Guardiola's Manchester City cannot be displaced from the top of the table, as they have built a 10-point lead over Manchester United. City now have 80 points while Manchester United have 70. Leicester City is placed third with 66 points.

"It is Guardiola's 10th major honour since taking charge at City in 2016, and it comes a week after we booked our place in the UEFA Champions League final at the end of the month with a 4-1 aggregate victory over Paris Saint-Germain,]" Manchester City wrote on their official website.

"In a season like no other, one which has been significantly affected by the Coronavirus pandemic, City have shown remarkable consistency in turbulent times, overcoming a gruelling fixture schedule by heavily rotating the squad to ensure every player has played a part in this success," the club said.

The Premier League title is Manchester City's second trophy of the season; they won the English League Cup last month. Also, Manchester City have qualified for the Champions League final, where they will meet Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea in Istanbul on May 29.

Cavani's contract extended

In another development, Manchester United have agreed to a one-year contract extension with Uruguayan striker Edison Cavani until June 2022, announced the English Premier League side. Cavani, 34, joined the Red Devils on a free transfer last October after playing for French powerhouse Paris St-Germain for seven years, reports Xinhua.

The forward has scored 15 goals this season, helping United reach the final of the Europa League and a likely second place in the Premier League. "From the very first moment that I arrived, I felt the confidence of the manager," said Cavani on Monday. "As a player, this belief gives you the perfect opportunity to play your best football and I want to thank him for that."

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed that Cavani "is one of the last to leave the training ground and sets the tone for the upcoming youngsters with his approach to his profession every single day".

"I have always wanted him to stay and experience the way our fans will respond to him as a player, and this means he will hopefully get that opportunity," added the Norwegian.