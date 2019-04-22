In a gruesome incident, a 33-year-old man was so passionate about going behind the bars that he allegedly stabbed an elderly man in front of the city commissioner's office. The incident happened right in front of the office of the District Police Chief in the heart of Kozhikode city on Saturday (April 20).

After murdering the stranger, the alleged accused entered the commissioner's office with the blood-stained knife and surrendered saying that he committed the crime as he wanted to go to the prison. Behind the accused, the deceased also entered the commissioner office premises with a wound in his neck but collapsed in the premises. He was admitted to the Kozhikode Government Medical College hospital but later succumbed to injuries.

The murderer, identified as Prabin Das, from Valayam was immediately arrested by the police. A case has been registered by the Kasaba police and investigation is underway. The identity of the victim, who is suspected to be a Tamil Nadu native, is yet to be ascertained. Police have recovered a few documents from his cover which is printed in the Tamil language.

Further investigations revealed that Prabin was unemployed which is why he wanted to go to jail from a very long time. The murderer had confessed before the police that he was looking for a beggar or a stranger when he encountered the victim.

