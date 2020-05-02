There are accidental marriages, we've heard about those. But, there are some accidental marriages which just seem, well, bizarre. The problem with Indian culture is that it isn't properly followed or for that matter understood. Mistakes are bound to happen.

A man on Twitter, Brandon Schuster posted how he accidentally happened to become Priyanka Chopra's first husband. Well, he put a garland around her neck and the next thing you know, Indian media had announced the actress' marriage to him. That's no tiny error. So much for cultural exchange.

Priyanka's accidental first husband exposes the loopholes in Indian culture

What's even more shocking than realising Priyanka Chopra had an accidental first husband, is how he came to be that. Funnily enough, we doubt Priyanka Chopra herself knows about this ridiculous tidbit.

In 2014, an unsuspecting man welcomed Priyanka Chopra to an event Tampa with two garlands on the green carpet. The next thing he knew, he was suddenly the Bollywood actress' first husband and was being hounded by the Indian media for an exclusive. These are not our words we wish it were. He wrote about it on Twitter when recalling his 1-minute claim to fame. Moreover, he backed up his claims with a photo.

I got “married” to Priyanka Chopra in 2014. I put two flower leis on her to welcome her to a “green carpet” event in Tampa. Little did I know that symbolized “marriage” in Indian culture. The Indian press had a field day with it and I was giving exclusive interviews the next day. pic.twitter.com/wt1Q0S3NBF — Brandon Schuster (@brandonwrites) May 1, 2020

Brandon Schuster shared his bizarre encounter with the actress on Twitter and how he put all the men in the world to shame with one move. Many commented on his tweet telling him about how it takes a lot more for two people to get married in India, the Hindu way. Some commented about how Nick and Priyanka might feel about this. We can understand how Brandon might be confused, but why did Indian media react that way? That's the question that truly needs an answer.

The poor victim of Indian media didn't realise garlands signified something else in Hindu culture. That's the problem with cultural dialogue, we never really get to what's important, we're stuck at the basic level of mistranslation. We should think we've improved, hopefully.