Man Threatens To Call ICE On Spanish Speaking Women In New York City Cafe

A man was caught on video threatening and amp;nbsp;to call Immigration and Customs Enforcement on two women and amp;nbsp;for and amp;nbsp;speaking Spanish to and amp;nbsp;a coffee shop and amp;nbsp;employee in New York City on Wednesday. The unidentified white male, who was wearing a white collared shirt in the video, began shouting at the two women and an employee at a Fresh Kitchen on Madison Avenue in New York City on May 15. Every person I listen to. Hes speaking it, shes speaking it. This is America, the man said.