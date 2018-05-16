A man was caught on video threatening and amp;nbsp;to call Immigration and Customs Enforcement on two women and amp;nbsp;for and amp;nbsp;speaking Spanish to and amp;nbsp;a coffee shop and amp;nbsp;employee in New York City on Wednesday. The unidentified white male, who was wearing a white collared shirt in the video, began shouting at the two women and an employee at a Fresh Kitchen on Madison Avenue in New York City on May 15. Every person I listen to. Hes speaking it, shes speaking it. This is America, the man said.
Man Threatens To Call ICE On Spanish Speaking Women In New York City Cafe
May 16, 2018 23:08 IST
