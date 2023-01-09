It's a given that full course dinners at posh places come at premium prices, but some bills sound more ridiculous than exorbitant. For instance, the infamous bananas for which actor Rahul Bose was charged Rs 420 or more recently, a restaurant bill for NYE dinner in Dubai which cost Rs 1.39 crore.

A GAL restaurant in Downtown Dubai presented a bill to the table with 18 guests of which the owner Merk Turkmen posted a picture on social media. He captioned the picture with, "Not first, not last," while tagging the restaurant. The amount on the bill Dhs 6, 20, 926.61 values about Rs 1,39,27,370 in Indian currency.

The bill shows that the guests ordered beverages like Coca Cola, Apple Juice, Americano, Turkish Coffee, Iced Latte, Green Tea, among drinks and cocktails. GAL Dubai, formerly known as the The Galliard, is a contemporary Turkish Mediterranean restaurant in Dubai with open kitchen. It offers stunning views of the Dubai's skyline along with Burj Khalifa.

No discounts for the owner

What's even more surprising than the amount is the one who footed the bill happens to own the restaurant. Merk Turkmen also owns a private cigar lounge, Rain, again under the brand of GAL.

The full items along with their price

20 Outdoor 15000, totalling -- 300000 -- ₹ 67,29,000

1 Indoor -- 7500 -- ₹1, 68,225

Six Coca Cola Zero 204 --- ₹ 4575

1 Apple Juice -- 45 -- ₹ 1009

2 Coca Cola -- 68 -- ₹1525

1 Americano -- 38 -- ₹ 852.34

12 Turkish Coffee -- 336 -- ₹ 7536

2 GB Soda -- 68 -- ₹ 1525

4 Iced Latte --152 -- ₹ 3409

1 Green Tea -- 28 -- ₹ 628.04

1 NY B-DonJ 1942 -- 10,000 -- ₹ 2,24,300

S** on the Beach -- 1190 -- ₹ 26,691.7

D.G-Beluga Gold -- 308 -- ₹ 6908.44

Gls Lau. Perrier -- 152 -- ₹ 3409.36

Bottle Dom P Rose -- 175000 -- ₹ 39,25,250

G.G Pass Mrtini -- 390 -- ₹ 8747.7

Marlboro Gold -- 200 -- ₹ 4486

Gum Mint -- 1000 -- ₹ 22,430

Marbella -- 3000 -- ₹ 67,290

Gold Shisha -- 7500 -- ₹ 18,225

Head Shot -- 3000 -- ₹ 67,290

Blue mst -- 2000 -- ₹ 44860

Service Charge --53194 -- ₹11,93,141.42

Payment -- 620926 -- ₹ 1,39,27,370

The shock over the bill amount didn't invite envy of the netizens, only horror. "What a mess," wrote someone. "It's not even a waste of money, it's absolute lack of imagination at how to spent lavishly," wrote a social media user.