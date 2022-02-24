Global news broadcasts on the Russia-Ukraine conflict has already lead to so many opinions, editorials and views. A point of discussion in politics that has also been a divisive factor, among countries and world leaders. However, through it all there's been one face that's remained constant, reporting for different news channels and in six different languages.

Associated Press journalist Philip Crowther, seen on six different news channels can be seen speaking half a dozen languages. Crowther put up the video compilation of his broadcasts on his Twitter account and it made the rounds of the social media platform in no time. The video reached 19 million views with people marvelling at the fluency and effortlessness with which Crowther switched from one language to the other.

He posted, "Six language coverage from Kyiv. In this order: English, Luxembourgish, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German."

Half a dozen languages...

But how? Questioned the netizens, many of whom came forward to share, how average individuals hardly go beyond three in their lifetimes.

"An average American speaks only one language?" joked a user. As per Crowther's official website, the multi-lingual reporter's exposure to several languages began during childhood itself.

Born to a British father and German mother in Luxembourg, meant that he became fluent in German, Luxembourgish and English. Later, Crowther pursued his higher studies in the UK and received a bachelor's degree in Hispanic studies from King's College London. Following which, he received a postgraduate diploma in broadcast journalism from the London College of Communication.

Netizens wonder in awe...

Understanding several languages gives access to the culture it belongs to, helps understanding the people and reduces distance among communities. Many came forward to applaud him and some even confessed to envying him. Wrote a user, "It's so cool to be able to speak so many languages and so fluently. I honestly envy him a little bit."

A little trivia on the polyglots

While Crowther might be among the most significant polyglot faces in journalism, there is no dearth of people who speak, read and write more than the usual three languages. While the barometer for fluency differs, but Ziad Fazah, born in Liberia, brought up in Beirut and now living in Brazil claims to hold a world record for being the greatest polyglot. Fazah reportedly speaks a total of incredible 59 languages. He has even been tested on a Spanish television show for the same. Fazah has also proved this claim in various public appearances spread across different platforms and mediums.