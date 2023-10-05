For his maiden speech as the UK Prime Minister to the Conservative Party conference, Rishi Sunak was cheerled by wife Akshata Murty; who not only made a surprise appearance but even debuted on the political stage to introduce her "best friend" Rishi Sunak. Britain's Indian first lady also made a personal speech, informal speech at the event held on October 4 in Manchester. As for Sunak, he made his stance clear on more than a couple of pressing issues.

How should society deal with transgender people?

During the course of his speech, while referring to how society should deal with transgender people, Sunak said that we shouldn't get bullied into believing that people can be any sex they want to be. "A man is a man and a woman is a woman and people should not be bullied into believing they can be sex they want to be." He added, "They can't, a man is a man and a woman is a woman, that's just common sense." His comments were met with loud cheers and applause at the conference. "It shouldn't be controversial for parents to know what their children are learning in school about relationships. Patients should know when hospitals are talking about men or women."

Battling the menace of tobacco

After the speech many opined that it was not lacking substance, but it was lacking convincing power to the voters that he is the candidate who'll offer both change and consistency. While his take on gender sparked a debate, his take on tobacco has found many supporters. Sunak vowed to introduce legislation to reduce tobacco use by adding that there was no such thing as a safe level of smoking. "I propose that in the future, we raise the smoking age by one year every year. That means a 14 year-old today will never be legally sold a cigarette and that they and their generation can grow up smoke-free."

Cross Channel migrants

Cross channel migration is an issue about which the UK PM has been vocal and categorically clear in the past. Coming up with legislation and laws to battle one of the UK's pressing issues. At the conference too, he pledged to discourage cross-Channel migrants from arriving in the country on small boats. "I'm confident that once flights start going regularly to Rwanda, that boats will stop coming. I am confdent that our approach complies with our international obligations. But know this, I will do whatever is necessary to stop the boats."

On Ukraine

Sunak also made a call to all of Britain's international allies to lend support to Ukraine so it could win its war against Russia. "If we give President Volodymyr Zelensky the tools, the Ukrainians will finish the job."