A 40-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly threw his 65-year-old mother out of the house and repeatedly hit her with a slipper in full public view.

The incident took place in the Bijora village and a video clip of the incident went viral on social media on Tuesday after which the man was arrested.

The accused, identified as Nanhe Pratapati, said that there was a showdown between his mother and wife over some domestic issue and, in a fit of rage, he hit his mother.

Some neighbours intervened and rescued the woman.

Amroha's Superintendent of Police, Poonam, said, "A case has been registered against Nanhe for thrashing his mother. It is based on a video that shows the man thrashing his mother. During investigation it came to the fore that the man had beaten his mother over a family tiff. The accused has been sent to jail."