A man in Uttar Pradesh was "rewarded" a challan for "working out" as he did push-ups on the roof of a moving car.

Following which UP Police shared a short clip of Ujjwal Yadav pulling off the dangerous stunt and conveyed that it is a punishable offence

"Some push-ups will only bring you down in the eyes of law. Stay Strong, Stay Safe," UP Police said in the caption of their post.

In the viral video, Ujjwal Yadav climbed on top of his vehicle, straight after opening the front door, and did push-ups on the roof of his moving car.

After receiving the challan, Ujjwal Yadav apologised in the clip, and said, "My name is Ujjwal Yadav. I made a dangerous video with this car. I will never do this again in the future." The video posted by UP Police concluded with a message that reads, "Performing stunts while driving is a punishable offence. It can be harmful to you and others around you."