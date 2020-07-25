Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, we have witnessed people around the world experimenting with the most bizarre things but this latest incident from London will make your jaws drop. Passerbys were left amused and shocked after they spotted a man wearing a mask, we repeat, only a mask to cover his genitals.

The man was spotted walking aloof on the most popular shopping streets on Friday wearing nothing but a light blue face mask over his groin to cover his nudity.

It is unclear as to what prompted the man with the face mask G string to do so but perhaps he misinterpreted the coronavirus protocol issued by the Government to keep corona at bay.

Compulsory face mask rule in UK

Long after most other European countries introduced stricter face mask rules, the UK has caught up with compulsory face coverings being required in shops and supermarkets from yesterday, July 24.

Face masks were made compulsory in shops, banks and takeaways to battle against COVID-19. The law also asked people buying a takeaway coffee are among those required by law to wear a face-covering.

According to the law, the Police can hand out £100 fines to people in shops, shopping centres, banks, takeaway outlets, post offices, sandwich shops and supermarkets who flout the rules.