The SpiceJet bomb hoax incident turned out to be more staged than even the boy who cried wolf. And the reason was more cringe-worthy than silly.

On January 12, SpiceJet B737-800 VT-SLG was all set to fly from Delhi to Pune. However, a call received at SpiceKJet reservation office about a bomb planted inside the aircraft, foiled plans indefinitely. The flight eventually took off at 1.30 am on Friday.

The aircraft had to be immediately moved to an isolation bay where the security agencies inspected it. The bomb threat was later declared to be just what it was; a hoax, since the agencies found nothing suspicious on board the craft.

After more than a couple of days, Delhi Police has caught the guy who gave the bomb hoax threat. The accused is a 24-year-old Delhi boy named Abhinav Prakash, who worked as a trainee ticketing agent for British Airways.

It turns out that he was playing a wingman for two of his guy friends who wanted to spend more time with their girlfriends who were leaving onboard the SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Pune. The friends, who had only met the girls while on a trip to Manali, asked Abhinav to come up with a plan to delay the flight.

Deputy Commissioner of Police IGIA Ravi Kumar identified the accused as Ravi Prakash who is a resident of Dwarka in Delhi and furnished further details. It turned out that Prakash made the hoax call on behest of his friends Rakesh and Kunal Sehrawat.

Once Prakash executed the 'brave plan', they even celebrated the execution of their plan. While Prakash will soon get a termination notice from British Airways, efforts are on to nab two of his friends.