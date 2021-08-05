Adding a little twist to the legendary statement of Alexander Graham Bell, actor Mammootty completes his golden jubilee in the film industry.

"When one door closes, another opens; but we often look so long and so regretfully upon the closed door that we do not see the one which has opened for us," said Graham Bell once. However, this statement was tweaked to come true, in the Malayalam film industry's history. There have been two legendary actors -- Sathyan and Mammootty.

Incidentally, Sathyan's last film in 1971 -- 'Anubhavengel Pallichekel' which he did not live to complete was Mammootty's first and since then he has had a hugely successful career. Both Sathyan and Mammootty had shared screen space.

The now living legend on September 7, touches 70, but he continues unabated. The only difference over the years is his hair which has grown beyond what it has ever been but still looks dapper on Mammootty.

Even though Mammootty acted in his first film in 1971, it was not until the 1980s that he got his first full-fledged role when he acted in the film 'Vilkkanundu Swapnangal'.

Over 400 films in Malayalam

Mammootty has never had to look back and has over 400 films in Malayalam and other South Indian languages besides English.

The takeaway for the legend in his now five-decade-long career are three National Film Awards for Best Actor, seven Kerala State Film Awards and 13 Filmfare Awards South. In 1998, the Government of India awarded him the Padma Shri for his contributions to art.

In the public domain, without doubt, Mammootty who has shifted base from Chennai to here years back continues to be the single most popular icon cutting across all sectors and the most sought-after personality, when it comes to inaugurations and functions.

Likewise in the film industry too, he makes sure that he does not rub anyone the wrong way and hence continue to hold sway, not just among the actor fraternity, but across other sectors in the entertainment industry.

His eccentric demeanour, which is often portrayed in films, his characters against screen arch-rival Mohanlal, is only for the silver screen. His charity work can only be best called "biblical", "But when thou doest alms, let not thy left hand know what thy right hand doeth."

Ever since the Covid pandemic broke out and continues to rage into its second year, Mammootty has had no dearth of films and like his rival -- Mohanlal, despite their age, they continue to be any producer's darling, they are fully booked for a few more years.

Today the legend's son Dulqar Salman is also a busy star and is sought-after not just in the South but also Bollywood just like his father. Without a doubt, the father and son duo can be easily named as the first family in the Malayalam entertainment industry.