Close In a massive polling day controversy in West Bengal, a shocking claim made by BJP leader Pralay Pal in Nandigram is doing rounds on social media. Pal alleged that TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had called him and asked him to help her win the seat where she is pitched against her former aide Suvendu Adhikari.

In a leaked audiotape, Mamata was allegedly heard saying "You people are young people. I seek your help for the election. There won't be any problem,"

In an audio clip, Pal tells the CM that he was humiliated in Trinamool Congress and added that he and his family will not betray the BJP.

After the audiotape leak, saffron party slams TMC

BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya said that such intimidation tactics employed by TMC on BJP cadre were unacceptable.

Pralay Pal said, "She wanted me to work for her and return to TMC but I have long been associated with Suvendu Adhikari and the Adhikari family. I am now working for the Bharatiya Janata Party."

He further added, "During the Left rule when CPI(M) was torturing the people of Nandigram, it was the Adhikari family who stood by us. I have never gone against them and I will never dare to."

In a tweet, BJP Bengal stated "Didi called BJP district Vice-president and pleaded for help in Nandigram. Pishi is definitely losing Nandigram, her fear is evident enough in the call!".

The BJP leader went on to say that Pralay allegedly told Mamata Banerjee that TMC has never given the locals of Nandigram their rights and that he will continue to serve the BJP. Pralay Pal further vowed that he will ensure Suvendu Adhikari wins the Nandigram seat.