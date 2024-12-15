Mallika Sherawat is known for never mincing her words. She has always been extra honest about things, and while she has been appreciated for this, she has also been heavily criticised. The actress who has made her Bollywood comeback with Rajkumar Rao and Triptii Dimri starrer 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video', this year is busy doing interviews at the moment. However, in one such interview, she made the host, popular social media personality Aishwarya Mohanraj really awkward with a remark she made.

Aishwarya, who was interviewing Mallika for her show, 'Not! An Awkward Interview', Netflix's special YouTube segment, asked the actress about marriage. The influencer questioned Mallika about what her thoughts were on marriage to which the actress in many words hinted that she is rather happy to be single. However, in the process, Mallika took a dig at Aishwarya for having a small wedding ring.

When asked what Mallika thinks about marriage, the actress replied, "Chanda thinks that she shouldn't sacrifice the appreciation of so many men, just for one husband for marriage. This is her logic and I think it's right. I agree with the logic," this was referring to her character in her latest release 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video'.

Aishwarya then went on to tell the actress that she was married, she proclaimed, "I am married." Mallika then said, "Good for you. Show me your ring."

After a close inspection of Aishwarya's ring, the actress said, "Your ring is quite small. But it's okay. I am not married but see my ring." Mallika further went on to flaunt her 15-carat diamond ring and said, "This ring is what you call a self-made woman."

When Aishwarya asked Mallika to describe her wedding ring, the actress said, "Given by the husband. Show it to the camera, look at the difference. The story of a married and unmarried woman."

Aishwarya at this point looked awkward with the conversation that had just gone down. She told the actress, "You're right. I will tell my husband," Mallika replied to her saying, "Do tell him, he has to up his game." The influencer sweetly replied saying, "Love is love...Well, you have a ring, I have a husband." To this Mallika replied, "Good, I prefer the ring. The only 'carrots' I'm interested in are the carats in a diamond."