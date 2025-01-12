Mallika Sherawat is starting 2025 with a bang and netizens are extremely elated to see her back with a bang. For a while, Mallika was out of the Bollywood limelight however, she made a brilliant comeback with 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video', which starred Rajkumar Rao, Triptii Dimri along with Vijay Raaz. Her performance earned her a lot of appreciation from her fans, and she has been doing many interviews and appearances ever since. Mallika recently shared a BTS video with the popular International singer Bruno Mars.

Taking to Instagram, Mallika shared a throwback behind-the-scenes video with Bruno Mars from the shoot of the song Salt-N-Pepa. In the video, the actress can be seen having a lot of fun with the famous singer. Mallika in the BTS shot wore a lovely lavender dress with a sweetheart neckline and paired it with a long pair of earrings. Bruno on the other hand looked dapper in a black suit.

Sharing the video, Mallika wrote, "Shooting a music video with Bruno Mars was an absolute blast :)Every moment on set was filled with excitement and fun. It's an experience I'll cherish forever!"

Fans were beyond thrilled to see this video and were extremely happy to see Mallika really acing it in Bollywood. Sushant Divgikr /Rani KoHEnur in the comment section wrote, "Iconic" while another comment called Mallika, "Way ahead of her time", an Instagram user also wrote, "GIRL WHAT!!! IM SO HAPPY FOR YOU (you used to be my fav actress going up, I found you super pretty), and another commented, "Mallika Sherawat i was unaware of your game".

Another video of Mallika that went viral on the internet a while back was of her dissing social media personality Aishwarya Mohanraj for having a small wedding ring. Mallika in the video said that her ring was bigger and better because she is a self-made woman. Initially, a lot of people called Mallika out for being rude but then netizens also pointed out that she was exceptionally brave for being so candid.