Mallesham is the biopic of Padma Shri Awardee Chintakindi Mallesham and his journey towards achieving something big. Starring Priyadarshi, Ananya, Jhansi, Chakrapani and others in lead roles, the film is directed by Raj R and hit the screens on Friday.

The film is the story of a young boy, called Mallesham, who wants to ease the pain of his mother Lakshmi (Jhansi), and several other women like her, who wind threads over an 'asu' continuously and also, take care of the household chores. All the threads which Lakshmi used to make, Mallesham's father Narasimhulu (Chakrapani) used to weave them into an Ikat fabric on his loom.

Mallesham was in standard VI when the idea of making winding easy for his mother struck his mind. But unfortunately, his parents weren't in a situation to afford his school fee. So Mallesham also starts learning how to weave and helps his parents in earning a little more.

These childhood episodes take all of us down our memory lanes and are packed with fun. They are all about socio-economic divisions and how Mallesham and many youngsters in the village were affected.

As these issues grow, our Mallesham also grows into a youngster who is still in thoughts of making something big and help his mother get rid of the daily procedure of making the 'asu'.

Though Mallesham is a school dropout, he has a way with machines and can fix anything with ease with his self-learnt techniques. This is how his idea of making a machine to make the 'asu' procedure easy struck is mind. As he sees his mother's shoulder pain worsening, he decides to make the machine at any cost.

Ananya, a newbie played the role of Padma, Mallesham's wife and she stole the show. She impresses us with her cute and innocent expressions and the bond between her and Mallesham is shown in a heart-warming way.

Now how this youngster manages to make the machine in spite of the financial crisis, no proper education and no faith and trust of the family members is something you have to watch on screen.

All the actors have nailed their performances and Priyadarshi, with this film, has proved that he can do a lot more than just doing comedy in films. And yes, a must-watch this weekend.