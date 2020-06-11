With the likes of so many young billionaires around, entrepreneurship is no longer restrained among the trails of a wealthy background. Malik Duquon Brockett, the hottest hip-hop entrepreneur of 2020, proved the fact that building a billionaire kingdom isn't about your background, it is the essence of your mindset, personality, and unorthodox style that makes you stand-apart from the rest in the league. Malik impersonated the fact with a phenomenal spark of hip-hop culture personality to make way towards self-independence and abundance. Surprising Wall Street, he ultimately made it to the youngest billionaire club milestone in style.

Journey of Life

Until now, the young entrepreneur never parked his horses of pursuit in the contentment of triumph.

According to Malik Brockett, success is not a destination, it is a road to a never-ending journey where you surmount multiple challenges and hit numerous milestones.

His identity as an entrepreneur could be associated with being a visionary, growth hacker, and the master of mind games. This is apparent in his spectacular growth where he ushered his journey as a principal founder of The Brockett Group.

Becoming a successful entrepreneur who ushered the company with all the experience and knowledge behind, The Brockett Group bloomed and flourished to new heights. Being the founder of The Brockett Group, his leadership capabilities floated around multiple roles in the company from Chairman, COO, and CEO to remain the driver of growth and prominence. The company unlocked new channels of growth due to his confidence in his abilities and the power of being optimistic.

With this remarkable talent, the company collaborated with several known personalities, celebrities, and reputed companies to market, consult, and partner for projects.

With this humongous success to his name, the young group founder turned unstoppable backed by his marvellous skills and positive outlook towards life. With a net worth of over $1 billion dollars, this individual made it to the elite club of the world's wealthiest where every entrepreneur aspires and dreams to be. This is why young entrepreneurs in his circle and many of his celebrity friends idolize him as the source of inspiration and wisdom.

But this entrepreneur never limited his life in the entrepreneurial territories, he likes to explore, discover, and taste whatever the beautiful life offers and visualize it with being indifferent to all the glories he's garnered.

This is why is also an active investor, humanitarian, speaker, and philanthropist along with the other traits in his distinct diversity of character.

Life then and Now

For Malik Brockett, life has transformed as a whole and a lot has changed from being a struggle, dealing with a substantial amount of hate from the public eye to a blessing in disguise. He walks now to explore unchartered avenues of life and empower those who got the remarkable possibilities behind them but are waiting for a push to achieve significant breakthroughs in life.

Among the future projects, Malik is up to creating The Brockett Group lifestyle brand that would be focused on young millennials and baby boomers.

Moreover, Malik strongly believes this opportunity as a purpose of his life and after the great success of The Brockett Group, he chooses philanthropy to bring the light of hope for those people waiting for a break from the darker side of life. He supports various charities and research programs as a medium to empower unprivileged people.

The young prodigies of this character have become the voice of the unheard and it was revealed in his support that evoked in the aftermath of the recent tragic incident with George Floyd where he donated $1 million to the cause of "Black Lives Matter".

Now, the young entrepreneur embarked on a hedge fund with an initial capital raise of $2 billion which he has initially already raised before entering the market and is planning to delve deeper into new areas by purchasing an NBA or NFL team.

For young people, his word of encouragement is to follow their dreams beyond the entanglement of fear, risk, and circumstances. To his belief, this is the only way to peel the fine layer between dreaming and reality.