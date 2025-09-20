GOA, INDIA – The ITC Grand Goa Resort & Spa was the stage for a remarkable three-day journey as Malhar & The Sea concluded its second edition from August 22-24, 2025. This exclusive "musication" experience, produced by Showhouse, was designed to be a fully residential festival for a discerning audience of 200 ultra-HNI couples, blending world-class music with a meticulously curated luxury environment. The festival, supported by Volvo and Club ITC, with The Glenlivet presented in association, provided a seamless and immersive retreat where every detail was crafted for an unforgettable sensory experience. As part of its commitment to social good, Malhar & The Sea also supported the National Association of the Blind(NAB) with a donation,reinforcing the festival's role beyond just entertainment.

The festival's opening day was a carefully sequenced journey through sound. It began with the powerful and soulful performance by the Queen of Folk, Malini Awasthi, whose voice filled the air with traditional melodies. The energy then shifted to a moment of historical significance as Ustad Amjad Ali Khan shared the stage with his sons and grandsons in the landmark "3 Generations. One Nation" performance, a living testament to a great musical lineage. The program continued with the percussive dynamism of Taufiq Qureshi and friends in "Taal Vaadya," a performance that showcased the rhythm and energy of Indian music. The night concluded with a thrilling after-party featuring the innovative fusion sounds of Karsh Kale in "Classical Science Fiction," a perfect blend of ancient and modern rhythms.

Day two of the festival was dedicated to a deeper classical and spiritual exploration. It started with the serene and meditative melodies of The Flute Sisters, Suchismita and Debopriya, in a "Morning Raga" performance. The afternoon saw a touching tribute to the late Ustad Rashid Khan by his son, Armaan Khan, a performance that was filled with both reverence and grace. The audience was then treated to a masterful "Vocal & Sitar Jugalbandi" by classical virtuosos Arshad Ali Khan and Shakir Khan, a beautiful show case of their respective crafts. The evening continued with a mesmerizing "Sham-e-Mehfil" by acclaimed singer Madhubanti Bagchi, followed by the spiritual melodies of Rajasthani Sufi singer Samandar Khan Manganiar & his troupe, whose powerful voice resonated with the soul of every guest.

The festival's final day was a celebration of Goan culture and World Music,with a special performance by the region's celebrated Fado exponent, Sonia Shirsat.

Omer Haider, Managing Director of Show house, spoke about the festival's unique concept:"This festivalis themanifestation of what I grew up with and continue to cherish today—khanapeena, gaanabajaana." He highlighted thefestival's purpose of creating an intimate and exclusive space for cultural connoisseurs.

Malhar &The Sea successfully delivered a truly immersive eexperience, redefining what a luxury event can be by harmonizing music, culture, and lifestyle in a breathtaking setting. For more information and a complete recap, visit https://malharandthesea.com/.