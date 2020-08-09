Malgudi Days has been one of the most beloved series in Karnataka, known for the sharp wit and insight. The legacy of RK Narayan still lives on. The Karnataka government on Sunday inaugurated the Malgudi museum in Shimoga.

The museum has been opened at the iconic Arasalu station in Shimoga is meant to be a tribute to RK Narayan's towering body of work. This includes the memorable Malgudi days.

Malgudi Museum opens to visitors

Fans and those who've watched Malgudi Days will remember the old Arasalu station that is showcased. The Arasalu station in Shimoga, Karnataka has now been turned into the Malgudi Museum, inaugurated on Sunday virtually by the Minister of Railways Suresh Angadi.

The museum is meant to be an ode to the work of RK Narayan and Shankar Nag, as well as the popular TV series Malgudi Days that aired on Doordarshan in the 1980s. The museum features a collection of photos and items keeping the theme in mind.

B Raghavendra BJP MP from Shimoga told ANI, "It's a tribute to the makers of the popular television serial Malgudi Days as the station features predominantly in the episodes which broadcast on Doordarshan in the 1980s."

The museum also features a small tea shop to bring back some of that charm. The museum was funded by the Mysore Divisional Railways and cost Rs 25 lakhs to build.

The museum was designed by John Devaraj, an artist who was incidentally part of the Malgudi Days team back in the day. It'll be interesting to see visitors head to the Malgudi Museum appreciating some of that charm.