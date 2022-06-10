In a landmark move, the Malaysian government on Friday decided to abolish the mandatory death sentence. The decision was welcomed by campaigners, who also expressed skepticism as the country had previously failed to deliver on its vows to improve rights.

In Malaysia, several offences including drug trafficking, terrorism and murder, carry a death sentence. With the mandatory death sentence gone, the jury will decide on "alternate punishments" for offenders of capital crimes.

Malaysian minister of law Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar revealed on Friday that the cabinet has agreed on substitute sentences for offences that carry mandatory executions. But he noted that the move would require certain laws to be amended, without giving a specific timeline as to when the process to change the laws would be initiated. The pledge needs a parliamentary nod before being implemented, which could "take a little while," Jaafar told AFP.

"The decision shows the government's priority in ensuring the rights of all parties are protected and secure, and reflects the transparency of the national leadership in improving the country's dynamic criminal justice system," he said in a statement.

The law minister also said that the government would look into the use of death penalty in 22 other offences, besides the 11 crimes that carry a mandatory death sentence.

Move welcomed with caution

The decision is lauded by rights groups from across the world, while some remained cautious.

But there's still time before the pledge is brought into effect.

"Malaysia's public pronouncement that it will do away with the mandatory death penalty is an important step forward. Before everyone starts cheering, we need to see Malaysia pass the actual legislative amendments to put this pledge into effect," Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement.