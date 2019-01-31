Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah of central Pahang state was crowned as the 16th king of Malaysia on Thursday, January 31. He will now serve as the king of the nation for the next five years.

Dressed in aqua blue, Sultan Abdullah received a state welcome at the Parliament Square, and Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail were also present at the venue.

The new king then inspected the main guard-of-honour by the 1st Battalion Royal Malay Regiment and took oath. The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, also took the oath as the deputy king of Malaysia, reported the official Bernama news agency.