Noted Malayalam Writer and Novelist Satheesh Babu Payyanur was found dead at his residence on Thursday. The 59-year-old Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award-winning writer was living with his wife Girija at a flat in Thiruvananthapuram. His wife went to her maternal house on Wednesday. After her attempts to contact him over the phone failed multiple times, she alerted the police and relatives who in turn had to break open the door.

During the primary investigation, no abnormality has been found although the cause of his death is still unknown. Vanchiyoor police said that the cause of death can be ascertained only after a post-mortem examination is performed. The body is kept at the Government Medical College Hospital mortuary, Thiruvananthapuram and the post-mortem examination will be conducted on Friday.

Hon'ble Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan said:"Heartfelt condolences on the sad, untimely demise of Shri Satheeshbabu Payyannur, noted writer,whose creativity manifested in literature as well as on Television. May his soul attain Mukti ":PRO, KeralaRajBhavan pic.twitter.com/qIA0VN97Xr — Kerala Governor (@KeralaGovernor) November 24, 2022

Satheesh Babu won the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award for his short story collection Peramaram in 2012. Some of his renowned works include Mannu, Daivappura, Manja Sooryante Naalukal, and Kudamanikal Kilungiya Raavil. Besides several documentaries, he has also penned the screenplay for the 1992 movie Nakshatrakoodaram.

He survived his wife Girija, a retired school teacher, and daughter Varsha.