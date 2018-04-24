Malayalam TV actress Kavitha has been found dead with burn injuries at her residence in Nilambur, Malappuram. The cops have recovered a suicide note.

It is suspected the actress doused herself to end her life, Indiaglitz reported. Kavitha was staying with her four-year-old daughter and she reportedly sent him to her mother's house.

According to reports, her neighbors alerted the cops after realized something was wrong. The incident occurred on April 22 and came to light two days later.

The actress reportedly had a troubled relationship with her husband and was living separately for a few years now. She wanted to venture into a business and settle down in Bengaluru.

Unfortunately, she could not raise funds which could have led her toward depression. The preliminary investigation states that she committed suicide.

Her body was sent to Kozhikode medical college for post-mortem.

More details about the case awaited.