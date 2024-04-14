In 2017, a shocking incident rocked the Malayalam film industry involving the abduction and sexual assault of the renowned actress Bhavana. The case shed light on another prominent actor, Dileep, and has since been under investigation. Central to the case is a memory card believed to contain evidence of the attack.

Recently, Bhavana appealed to the High Court for a special investigation into the alleged unauthorized access of the memory card while it was in judicial custody. In a statement on social media, she expressed her shock and concern over the breach of her privacy within the legal system.

The High Court directed the Sessions Court to provide Bhavana with a copy of the investigation report, which she found deeply troubling. She emphasized the importance of privacy as a fundamental right for all citizens and lamented the multiple alterations to the memory card's hash value, which undermined her constitutional rights.

Bhavana voiced her fear that the current state of affairs within the court jeopardizes the strength of victims while allowing perpetrators to maintain their pride. Despite these challenges, she remains steadfast in her pursuit of justice, believing in the integrity of the judicial system as the last resort for every Indian citizen. In her statement, Bhavana expressed her unwavering resolve to continue the fight for truth and justice. She urged the public to have faith in the judicial system's ability to uphold righteousness and pledged to persevere in her quest for justice.

For the unversed, Bhavana Menon paused her acting career in Malayalam cinema following a traumatic incident—an abduction and sexual assault in February 2017 while traveling from Thrissur to Kochi. Notably, actor Dileep's involvement surfaced during the investigation, leading to his arrest on related allegations. Subsequently, he was released on bail, though new charges emerged in 2022, accusing him and five others of attempting to intimidate an investigating officer.

Bhavana Menon, recognized for her roles in films like Chithiram Pesuthadi, Nammal, Deepavali, and Vishnuvardhana, made her debut in Nammal in 2002. Her filmography includes diverse projects like Jai Bhajrangi, Bhajarangi 2, Govinda Govinda, Inspector Vikram, Adam Joan, Vilakkumaram, and Chowka. Currently, she is gearing up for upcoming films such as Pink Note, Hunt, and Case Of Kondana.