Malayalam actor Vijayan Peringode died on Wednesday, May 23, in Palakkad. According to reports, the 66-year-old actor succumbed to a cardiac arrest.

Vijayan started as a production executive in Malayalam industry and became an actor later. He appeared in more than 40 movies.

PN Menon directorial Asthram in 1983 marked Vijayan's debut as an actor. In a three-decade-long career, he played diverse roles in movies like Mohanlal's Devasuram, Oppam, Mammootty's Pattalam, Dileep's Meesa Madhavan.

He also appeared in a few supporting roles in the Tamil films.

Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu released in 2017 is one of his last films. He had also played a role in the blockbuster movie Oppam, released in 2016 and 2017 release '1971 Without Borders' directed by Major Ravi.

Vijayan's family said he did not suffer from any medical ailments. He was admitted to a hospital in Palakkad early on Wednesday morning after he complained of chest pain but it was too late. The doctors declared him brought dead.

Vijayan is survived by wife Chanjalakshi and three kids – Kannan, Anadapadmanabhan, and Gayathri. The last rites will be performed in Peringode, Palakkad, on Wednesday.