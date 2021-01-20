Well-known for his grandfather roles, Unnikrishnan Namboothiri was a famous actor in Malayalam movies. He was 98 years old when he died at a private hospital in Kannur.

Survived by his children Devi, Bhavadas, Yamuna, and P V Kunhikrishnan, the veteran actor was having mild health issues. He had contracted Covid and was said to have recovered from it a day before his unfortunate death.

What actually happened

Unnikrishnan had been rushed to the hospital a few days ago and was diagnosed with pneumonia. The actor recovered well, but after the discharge from the hospital, he had a severe fever. His family members rushed him to the hospital and after several tests, it was discovered that he had contracted COVID-19. Unnikrishnan died Wednesday in Kannur. More details regarding Unnikrishnan Namboothiri's cremation and other formalities are awaited.

Unnikrishnan Namboothiri Filmography

Unnikrishnan Namboothiri has acted in many Malayalam and Tamil movies. He played a significant role in the award-winning movie 'Desadanam'. Unnikrishnan Namboothiri got good attention in Rajinikanth's 'Chandramukhi', Kamal Hassan starrer 'Pammal K Sambandham', and 'Kandukondain Kandukondain' which has Ajith as the lead actor.

Unnikrishnan Namboothiri's other appearances in movies like Rappakal, Kalyanaraman, Pokkiri Raja, Pammal K Sambandham, Kaliyattam, Meghamalhar, Kaliyattam, Loudspeaker, and Mayamohini brought him good fame.

Tweets and condolences:

The loving-sweet grandfather of Malayalam cinema who entertained everyone with his witty retorts and also with serious roles is no more ...he beat covid at 98 but passed away today ...om shanti #unnikrishnannamboothiri pic.twitter.com/bKYQXpElVt — Neo Nair (@watchful_sniper) January 20, 2021

#Kerala | Veteran actor Unnikrishnan Namboothiri passed away in Kannur. He was 98.#UnnikrishnanNamboothiri pic.twitter.com/kUJO5SpYSW — First India (@thefirstindia) January 20, 2021