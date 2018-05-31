Superstars Mohanlal, Prithviraj and several Mollywood actors have launched their own production houses. Latest to join this trend is Sunny Wayne, who has also introduced his own production house named 'Sunny Wayne Productions'.

The popularly acclaimed play 'Moment just before the death', directed by Liju Krishna will be company's primary launch.

Sunny Wayne Productions and Saga Entertainment will jointly produce the theatre performance and will conduct the preview of the play at JTpac Kochi on June 10

Malayalam actor Siddique unveiled the production house logo and the first look poster of the play on May 28.

Sunny Wayne and Dulquer Salmaan debuted together in Mollywood with Sreenath Rajendran's directorial Second Show in 2012.

"It is a new beginning for me and my first attempt in theatre. I am trying my best to create a platform for artists and technicians to come closer and work together along with the audience," Sunny spoke to Entertainment Times.