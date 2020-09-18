Sabari Nath Instagram

Malayalam TV actor Sabari Nath passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Thursday, 17 September. He died at a private hospital in Trivandrum.

According to the reports, Sabari Nath suffered a cardiac arrest while playing badminton. He was 43 and survived by his wife and two daughters. His untimely death has come as a shock to his fans and friends.

Condoling his death, Neeyum Njanum actor Shiju AR, on Instagram, wrote, "My heart felt condolences. Still can't believe." Actress Uma Nair has mourned his death on social media and wrote, "No one could even think that Sabari Chettan would leave so soon. Tributes Etta."

Kasthooriman actress Alice Christy said, "Sabari chetta... I can't even believe that you are no more in this world.... You are one of those people with whom I have worked for so many years chetta.... Heartbroken ....Heartfelt condolences... We will miss you chetta".

Sabari Nath started his career with Minnukettu and earned popularity with the serial like Nilavilakku. He was part of the shows like Sreepadam, Amala, and Swami Ayyappan.

Apart from acting, he was also a badminton player.