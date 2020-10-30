Malayalam actress Mrudula Murali got married to her longtime boyfriend Nitin Vijay on 29th October 2020. Their marriage took place in Kochi in the presence intimate friends and family. Their wedding pictures have already become viral on social media.

In the pictures, Mrudula was seen wearing a bright golden saree while Nitin wore a matching Kurta. In the photos, the newlywed couple is looking adorable together. Mrudula Murali looks beautiful in a cream coloured traditional kanjeevaram saree while Nitin Vijay complemented her by wearing same colour kurta-pyjama. Apart from Sayanora, Mrudula and Nitin's wedding was attended by musicians like Vijay Yesudas, Vishnu Varma, Rahul Subramanian and actress Ramya Nambessan.

Mrudula Murali, was known for her performance in Malayalam film 'Ayal Njanalla'.For the unversed, Mrudula Murali and Nitin Vijay got engaged in December 2019 and were waiting to get married soon.