In a shocking yet bizarre incident, a 35-year-old man in Africa's Malawi died due to extreme orgasm after visiting a sex worker.

The 35-year-old, named in a police report as Charles Majawa, lost consciousness after having sex with the woman in the town's trading district and died shortly afterwards.

The incident

The working woman decided to report the death to police after speaking with her colleagues. After cops and a medical examiner from Migowi Health Centre viewed the body, the cause of death was confirmed, as per reports by the Daily Star.

A postmortem report listed the cause of death as being due to "excessive orgasm which caused blood vessels in the brain to rupture."

The cops have since confirmed that the woman would not be held liable for Majawa's death. They also added that no charges would be made related to his death.