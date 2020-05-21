Malavika Mohanan has done a chat session with her fans on her Instagram on Wednesday, 20 May. The actress spent some time inteacting with her followers and answered some interesting questions.

As expected, Malavika Mohanan was bombarded with questions pertaining to her next biggie Master. However, the actress remained light-lipped and did not give away anything about the project. Basically, the fans are curious to know about the release of Master.

However, the actress did not have any hesitation to answer the usual questions that come her away about her favourite filmmaker, place, etc. Check out her response to the fans; questions below:

Any update about Master?

M: 'Master' updates should be asked to this human. Mr. @lokesh.kanagaraj kindly answer.. the nation wants to know

Favourite place.

M: Ladakh. Takes my breath away every single time.

Favourite filmmaker.

M: Mani Ratnam.

Dream role.

M: I want to play a princess/queen in a historic/mythological film.

One word about Vijay.

M: Favourite!!!

Are you a fan of dating a fan?

M: This is a very inception kinda question.

Favourite music director.

M: One of my favourite music director and one of my favourite humans.

P.S. We're not evern remotely as innocent as we look in this picture.

F: How about watching Master FDFS with Thalapathy Fans in Chennai?

M: 100% that's the plan!!!

Meanwhile, the fans are eagerly waiting for the formal announcement on the release of Master. The makers are yet to unveil the teaser and trailer of the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial, in which Vijay Sethupathi plays the antagonist's character.

Originally, it was supposed to be released on 9 April. However, the lockdown has delayed the film release.