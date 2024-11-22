Malaika Arora loves sharing updates about her life on social media with her fans and followers. From posting pictures of her sartorial choices to motivating her fans to choose fitness, she does it all with utmost grace. The model-turned-actress has often had to deal with a lot of controversies in life and therefore has an innate knowledge of how to traverse through the adversities of life, and thus she chooses to boost the morale of her social media followers through posts she shares.

Recently, Malaika took to Instagram to share a post about the importance of starting over even at a later stage in life. Her Instagram story mentioned, "Don't forget you can: start at 21, fail at 25, start over at 26, struggle, get better, be different than everyone else, get in the wrong career, find your lane, find the right career, start over at 30, 35 or even 40. And still succeed."

In a recent interview with GlobalSpa Magazine, the actress shared that she wants to open a chain of cafes that will focus on serving food that is both healthy and delicious at the same time. Fans believe that the story that she has shared on Instagram makes sense in terms of starting over at 40 and then succeeding and that she might be hinting at new projects.

The actress had told the Magazine, "I am also working towards opening my chain of cafes and restaurants, focusing on food that is both healthy and delicious—the kind of food we cook at home. I want to share that with others. Beyond that, I plan to keep travelling, doing exciting shoots, and filling my life with love."

She further went on to add, "While I have done guest appearances and moments in films, I would love the experience of playing a well-developed, substantial role."

In terms of work, Malaika has been away from films for some time now but is often seen judging popular television shows like India's Next Top Model, India's Best Dancer, and so on. The actress has made no revelations about any films or OTT shows that she is currently working on.