Malaika Arora has often caught the fancy of netizens who seem hell bent on decoding the reason behind her walk and for several other bizarre reasons. But, this time, it seems the limelight has been taken by the actress' clothes. On Saturday, February 18, the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' girl was spotted by the shutterbugs while coming out of her makeup van in a stunning ensemble.

Malaika Arora trolled by netizens

The diva looked stunning as she flaunted her formal look. Malaika was decked up in a white bra with a plunging neckline along with a pastel blue oversized blazer. The actress paired it up with matching pastel blue formal trousers. Though she looked quite glamourous in the outfit, it seems many people didn't like it.

As soon as the videos and photos surfaced online, a certain section of the netizens started trolling Malaika online. One user said, "Andar ke tshirt bhul gaye aunty (Aunty has forgot to wear the tshirt)," while another wrote, "Sare Bollywood wale ne kothe khol ke baithe hai (All the Bollywood stars have come up with their own show)". A third comment read, "Isko bhi utaar de zarurt kya hai (Leave this one as well, what's the point of wearing this). Another netizen commented, "Isko dikhane k ilawa kuchh kaam nhi aur (She doesn't have work other than showing her body)". One user said, "She doesn't look sexy at all".

"You are looking like a prison inmate right now"

On the work front, Malaika Arora recently made her OTT debut with her own reality show titled 'Moving In With Malaika' which premiered on Disney + Hotstar. In one of the episodes, Malaika was trolled by her son Arhaan Khan who seems to be not that fond of his mother's dressing sense. In that episode, she had invited her sister Amrita Arora, mother Joyce Polycarp, and son Arhaan Khan for a lunch at her house. The episode is all fun and laughter till her 20-year-old boy decided to crack a joke on her mother's sexy outfit on the show. Arhaan said that she looked like a jail inmate and ended up comparing his mom's crop top with a table napkin.

For the episode, Malaika chose to wear a white and black top that matched the table napkins on her dining table with similar patterns of white and black horizontal strips. Following this, Arhaan said, "That had to have been intentional, knowing you!" and Malaika replied, "No it was not intentional, it was totally coincidental. Why would I?"

Arhaan added, "You are looking like a prison inmate right now," and everyone started laughing. Malaika's mom also said, "Yeah, you are actually right. They do wear this."