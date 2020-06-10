With just over 10 days for the International Yoga Day, fitness freak Malaika Arora has started a campaign in which she will teach an asana from yoga for the next 14 days. She has asked her followers to practise it and share their pics of doing the said asanas with her.

Ahead of International Yoga Day

"Yoga for me is that one hour to myself that I never miss. So as we count down to #InternationalYogaDay I want to share something fun with you'll - #14Days14Asanas

Each day, I'll be putting up one asana that I absolutely love and practice regularly and I'd love for you'll to do the same asana, click a picture, tag me, @sarvayogastudios, @thedivayoga and #14Days14Asanas. [sic]"she opened up on her plans.

On the first day, the actress has shared how to perform 'Sarvangasana'(shoulderstand). Check out her instructions below:

How to Do 'Sarvangasana'?

Today's asana is 'Sarvangasana' - Lie down with your back on the floor, and palms close to your body - Lift your legs and bring them close to your heart - Lift your lower body slowly and place your hands on your lower back, keeping your elbows close to the torso

- Slowly lift your legs up, forming a straight line with your forearm - Breathe normally without any pressure on your neck - To come out of the pose, fold your knees, bring your legs close to the chest and slowly release your hands [sic]"

The fitness guru, who runs a yoga studio in Mumbai, is excited and eagerly looking forward to see how her followers will perform.