Disha Patani is known for her impeccable sartorial choices and flaunts her our-glass figure on social media. Be it sexy two pieces, to plunging necklines outfits, the diva often sets the Instagram on fire.

Disha Patani's Instagram is filled with as scintillating pictures of her in swimwear. On Monday, she dropped yet another picture in which she looked stunning, however, Disha's dress set Instagram on fire.

'Malaika Arora has got a competition': Disha Patani goes bold; flaunts her sensual side in latest photo [Reactions]

Do you know Disha's Antonella dress is worth Rs 27,665, the actor flaunted her assets in the purple-hued long dress leaving very less to imagine.

Netizens compared Malaika Arora and Disha Patani and said that Malika and Disha are alike when it comes to flaunting her figure.

Some even said that Malaika has tough competition as Disha is already ruling the IG space.

A few days ago, Malaika had dropped a reel from a vacation, in which she was seen wearing Versace's swimwear.

This isn't the first time Disha Patani has dropped a racy picture, she has time and again shown her sensual side on Instagram.

Disha Patani drops pictures of her in a bikini; sets Instagram on fire

A few weeks ago, Disha Patani took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures of herself wearing a floral two-piece. The sun-kissed pictures featured her striking several poses for the camera, one of which also featured the actress hugging her pet dog.

Disha is mostly seen with her BFF Mouni Roy, last week they stepped out for an intimate dinner.

Work Front

Disha was seen in Yodha, and while the film tanked at the box office, Disha had nothing much to offer. Disha Patani was seen in Kalki in 2898 AD alongside Prabhas. The film has become a massive hit, grossing over Rs 1000 crore worldwide since its release on June 27.