B-town diva Malaika Arora has left her fans stunned yet again by sharing a picture of her wearing a huge engagement ring on her Instagram handle recently. Soon after this, speculations over her engagement with her beau Arjun Kapoor kicked off.

However, before you all jump to conclusions, let us reveal the fact that it was just a promotional post for a jewellery brand.

Flaunting the huge rock, Malaika Arora wrote: "How dreamy is this Ring, love love love it Happiness Starts Here!!! Checkout @ornaz_com If you're planning to pop the question for the love of your life, their Engagement Rings are absolutely gorgeous. You can get your Ring customized too, isn't it amazing? Swipe left to see the details of my ring."

But, this caption also couldn't stop her fans and followers from asking her about her boyfriend, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. One of the fans wrote: "@arjunkapoor, buy her the ring", while another one said, "Mujhe laga arjun kapoor ne di hai (I thought Arjun Kapoor gave her the ring)."

Another fan commented: "Congratulations Looking very gorgeous as always @malaikaaroraofficial ma'am and Best of luck for your future with @arjunkapoor sir."

A fourth fan said, "bhai, bhabi ka cryptic message samjho yaar humse bhi abb aur nahi ho rahaaaa #arjunputaringonit (understand her cryptic message we can't wait further #arjunputaringonit)"

Malika Arora and Arjun Kapoor dating since 2018

Malaika and Arjun have been dating since 2018. Talking about making their relationship public, Arjun had once said in an interview with Filmfare, "We've come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There's a certain understanding the media has... they've been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable. You recoil when there's a certain 'gandhagi' that comes with the territory. When purposely people irk you by saying, writing or asking things... there hasn't been any of that."

He had further added: "I'm not getting married. I understand why there are speculations. Because in my own house people would ask 'tu shaadi kab kar raha hai'? It's a very organic Indian question. If you're with someone for even three days, the marriage question pops up. 'Shaadi karlo, tumhari umar ho gayi hai, abhi kitna sochoge?' 33, for most people in India, is great age to get married, but not for me. I still have time. If I've not hidden my relationship, why will I hide my marriage yaar?".

Malaika's take on their age difference

Malaika has also been quite open about her relationship in the media. During an interview with HT Brunch, when Malaika was asked about their age difference, she had said, "The age difference doesn't really pop up when you are in a relationship. It is about two minds and hearts connecting. Unfortunately, we live in a society that refuses to progress with time. An older man romancing a younger girl is hailed everywhere, but when the woman is older, she's called 'desperate' and a 'buddhi'. For people who think like this, I have just one line: Take a flying f***."

Previously, Malaika was married to Arbaaz Khan, but they decided to part ways in 2017 after 19 years of marriage. The ex-couple has a son named Arhaan.