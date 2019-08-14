Finally, the making video of Sye Raa is out and it raises the expectations of the audience. Expected to be released on October 2, the film is directed by Surender Reddy and has megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role.

The one minute and forty seconds long making video gives goose bumps to its viewers and is nothing less than a visual delight to all the fans of the film which have been desperately waiting for the release.

The video begins with a group of people riding horses and it reflected a war scene. Pre-production work, making of the sets, costumes, action scenes, fights, war sequences and others were also shown quickly in the video.

Lee Whittaker, the stunt director of the film shows us some intense action sequences and says, "There's going to be a high octane action scene which is going to blow your mind." Through this video we all can see the effort the whole team has put in in the making of the film in the last two years.

The video reveals the looks of all the characters in the film, and it begins with Amitabh Bachchan and then Kichha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Tamannah Bhatia, Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan and Niharika Konidela.

Amitabh Bachchan will be playing Gosayi Venkanna in this film. His get up and looks are amazing. Vijay Sethupathi is said to be playing Raaja Pandi, a Tamil man and well-wisher of Uyyalawada. Nayanthara will be seen playing Narasimha Reddy's wife Siddhhamma.

Last, but not the least comes the look of Chiranjeevi which, all his fans have been craving for. He looks fierce as a fighter and the looks have suited him perfectly. The beard, long hair, vermillion on his forehead, a fighter costume and finally that sword, which is like a cherry on the cake.

On the whole, the production quality looks rich and raised expectations of the audience. In the end, the makers have announced that the teaser will be unveiled on August 20, ahead of the birthday celebrations of Chiranjeevi, which falls on August 22. In this video too, the makers haven't announced the release date of the film, but yes, we all are looking forward to know.

To be released in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam, this film is a biopic on Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, a Telugu freedom fighter.