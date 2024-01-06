As an experienced Brand Chef with over 16 years of culinary expertise, Ashish Tiwari has a proven track record of creating innovative and successful menus for high-end restaurants and catering services. Ashish's greatest achievement includes leading a team to win the prestigious "Best Menu" award at the International Food Festival. His passion for creating unique flavour profiles and using fresh, locally sourced ingredients has consistently received praise from customers and critics alike. With strong leadership skills and a keen eye for detail, he can manage multiple projects and ensure exceptional quality in each dish. Ashish ability to adapt to new environments and collaborate with diverse teams makes me an asset to any kitchen. With his exceptional cooking skills and creative approach, Ashish is confident in his ability to elevate the dining experience for any establishment. At present, he is associated with Azure Hospitality Pvt. Ltd.

Ashish recently shared his recipe for Paan Malai Roll

Ingredients used:

250 gm whipped cream.

1 gm cardamom powder

50 gm gulkand (rose petal jam)

1 gm fennel seeds

10 gm desiccated coconut

50 gm chopped nuts (almonds, pistachios, cashews)

2 gm dried rose petals

4-5 paan leaves

20 gm ghee (clarified butter)

10 Nos Samosa patti (Switz brand)

Water

2-3 Nos Silver leaf

Instructions:

1. In a mixing bowl, combine the whipped cream, and cardamom powder. Mix well until it forms a smooth and creamy mixture.

2. Meanwhile, in a separate pan dry roast the fennel seeds, desiccated coconut, and chopped nuts for 2-3 minutes. Set aside.

3. Once the mixture has cooled down, add the gulkand and the half-chopped nuts mixture. grind well in the mixer.

4. While grinding add paan leaves in it to make a smooth mixture.

5. Once done, add cream mixture, chopped nuts and paan gulkand paste and mix it well.

6. Side by side take a samosa sheet, roll it with the help of a round mould and apply drop of water in the end to seal the roll properly.

7. Heat ghee in a pan for frying. Once hot, carefully place the rolled paan leaves in the pan and fry until golden brown.

8. Once done, remove it from heat and let it cool down for a few minutes. 9. Put the creamy mixture in the pipping bag and fill the roll by making sure the filling stays inside. 10. Place the roll on fresh paan leaf and garnish with silver leaf and dried rose petals. 11. Serve and enjoy your delicious malai and paan rolls!