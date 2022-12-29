Sometimes life puts you through hard tests not to break you but to make you. Those who pass these life tests don't just make their own life but become an inspiration for others too. Ali Lokhandwala is one of those people who use every challenge to get better in their job. At the end of the struggle, they come stronger and good enough to help others to.

When he was new in the Amazon Selling Business, he didn't know how to choose the right products to sell on Amazon. Sourcing the products was another big challenge for him. And that's not it! Being unaware of the import rules cost him heavily. His goods were stuck on the port for months because of clearance issues and he had to pay a huge fine to clear his goods.

But these challenges didn't stop him from going on. He kept on learning and developing tools and systems that made it easier to find and source hyper-profitable products on Amazon. As he grew professionally, he saw there are so many people who needed the experience he gained the hard way. So he decided to turn into a coach and help others by sharing his learnings and experiences.

Today, he has emerged as one of the most trusted and most followed FBA coaches in India. With thousands of followers on social media, he is no less than a star. His coaching and consulting have helped hundreds of online businesses grow rapidly without having to go through all the time-consuming and loss-making trial and error process. Thanks to his coaching several online businesses have been able to avoid huge losses and rapidly scale their brand to 6 or even 7 figures.

He doesn't regret his failures but understands the role they played in his success. That's what he tells others too!

Managing stress is extremely important during the time when you face challenges. So many youngsters quit pursuing their dreams midway because they fail to manage stress. Sharing some effective tips with all the youngsters, he says that one should try to follow Fixed time table, avoid Procastination and be consistent. "Learning is the key to easy and stress free life." he says and also puts emphasis on focusing on now and setting practical targets for the future. "To achieve stay in present and work for it." he mentions.