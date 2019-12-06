Makeup artists are rightly considered as the people who can make you look your best. Behind every good looking person are the efforts of the makeup expert. Shivangi Dutt, daughter of Umesh Dutt and Meenakshi Dutt always wanted to get into the field since a tender age. She did her BA (Hons) degree in makeup and hair design from Solent University in Southampton, UK. The successful makeup and visual artist passed out with first-class and was also awarded for 'Innovation in Practice' by Kryolan. While studying, she learnt digital imaging, photography and videography which helped her while working at the AnonStyle magazine as a digital editor.

Besides beauty, Dutt has a vast experience in fashion. She worked as an intern the FDCI Couture Fashion Week 2016 and has also walked the ramp for designers like Rohit Bal and JJ Valaya for the 'Festival Of Hope, a cause for all cancer survivors. Apart from this, she even worked with the award-winning photographer Kevin Gill for many fashion assignments. "As a makeup artist, I have also gained knowledge about fashion and worked closely in the industry. It has been very helpful for me as I got to learn something new and innovative", stated the makeup artist.

Shivangi while working at Anonstyle magazine got an opportunity to interview Pablo Rodriguez, the director of Illamasqua and Terry Barber, the director of Artistry MAC UK. Recently, she was working as a head makeup artist for Graduate Fashion Week London 2019. Speaking about her work-life schedule, she was quoted saying, "To gain knowledge about content creating, I interned at Beauty Papers Magazine based in London which got published in major cities. I have been on set for shoots with leading photographers, hairstylists and make-up artists such as Gary Gill, Casper Sejersen and many others.". Currently, the makeup artist is working for her mother's brand 'Meenakshi Dutt Makeovers', one of the best makeup services in the country. She has not established her name but also utilized all her skills to make it the best name in the market today.