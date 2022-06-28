Makeup by Parveen is an Indian celebrity bridal makeup artist and Educator, He is one of Chandigarh's top Celebrity Makeup artists. He has 20 years of experience in makeup and has done many celebrities' makeup Sushmita Sen, Malaika Arora, Tabu, Rakhi Sawant, Divyanka Tripathi, Pooja Batra, Jaya Bacchan, Neha Dhupia, Monika Chatterji, he claims.

About his make-up artist journey, he said that it has been a joyful ride and an amazing experience making pretty faces prettier and being worthy of making some beautiful transformations. He also has a wonderful message for all the girls out there. He said, "One suggestion I'd like to throw out to each and every girl out there is that please be in love with yourself. Love the skin you're in, don't keep trying to look fair or layer your face. Use makeup as a tool to lift your face and not cover it with a mask."

He added, "A good makeup artist would never like to hide the beauty that already exists. Look natural, look confident and add a smile (some attitude is good for pictures) But a good heartfelt smile can be your biggest beauty trick! Stay Beautiful."