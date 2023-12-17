Mythri Movie Makers, a prominent Telugu production house renowned for blockbuster hits like 'Rangasathalam,' 'Janatha Garage,' and 'Waltair Veerayya,' is venturing into the Malayalam film industry with an intriguing project. They recently supported the thought-provoking film 'Adrishya Jalakangal,' directed by Dr Biju and featuring Tovino Thomas and Nimisha Sajayan in lead roles. The movie narrates the story of a marginalized group facing societal challenges amid preparations for a potential war by the government.

While 'Adrishya Jalakangal' showcases Mythri Movie Makers' commitment to backing meaningful cinema, their debut Malayalam production is titled 'Nadikar Thilakam.' The film stars the talented Tovino Thomas, who has been on a roll with consecutive blockbusters, including his recent success '2018.' Helmed by Lal Jr, known for 'Driving License,' the movie had a grand launch in Kochi, and filming is progressing at a swift pace. Notably, popular actress Bhavana takes on the female lead role in this upcoming project.

In 'Nadikar Thilakam,' Tovino Thomas portrays the character of a superstar grappling with various crises, both personal and professional, in his film career. The film boasts a substantial budget and features music by Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha Nair, while Alby is the cinematographer. The film demonstrates Mythri Movie Makers' willingness to embrace diversity and explore content-driven narratives, showcasing their versatility alongside their blockbuster ventures like the 'Pushpa' series in Tollywood.

Tovino Thomas delivers an outstanding performance in Dr. Biju's "Adrishya Jalakangal" (Invisible Windows), a film that skillfully blurs the boundaries between dystopia and the supernatural. Following its recent premiere at the Tallinn Black Night International Film Festival in Estonia, the movie has captivated audiences, leaving them intrigued and contemplating its enigmatic conclusion.

Tovino Thomas's portrayal is being lauded as a game-changer, showcasing his remarkable versatility and unwavering commitment to the role. Undergoing a physical transformation aided by dental prosthetics, he fully immerses himself in the character, surpassing any preconceived notions from his previous roles. Nimisha Sajayan, on the other hand, effortlessly steps into her character, providing a seamless complement to Tovino's compelling portrayal.

How does Tovino Thomas' film conclude?

In the final scenes, Tovino's character, employed as a watchman's assistant at a mortuary, possesses the extraordinary ability to perceive and communicate with the deceased. Each departed individual serves as a portal to the reality they once inhabited. The narrative unfolds with stories ranging from a writer and social activist murdered by fundamentalists to a musician who met his end during a police crackdown on a music concert. Notably, the film delves into the accounts of four deceased factory workers whose lives were claimed by a gas leak at a munitions factory producing chemical weapons, introducing layers of political commentary.

Adrishya Jalakangal adeptly addresses complex issues, hinting that resolving conflicts like war requires more than a simple shift from weapons to books. A poignant moment unfolds as a guard at the munitions factory is depicted reading Tolstoy's "War and Peace," emphasizing the irony and intricacy of the situation. The director/writer skillfully navigates these nuanced themes, leaving the audience with lingering questions.