Having worked with the who's who of the entertainment world, she has shown utmost passion in her endeavors.

It is amazing to learn about all those individuals and professionals who make sure to go under the grind, give it their all, and emerge as winners in their respective industries. All this, though, is easier said than implemented; still, a few have shown what it really takes to become one's best self and give a tough competition to their contemporaries, be it in any industry. The makeup industry is one such, which so far has produced some of the best talents across the world. Do you think making it huge in the same can, by any chance, be a cakewalk for anyone? Well, the ones who have made it have thrived on a mammoth of qualities and virtues, and the ones who are still trying need to hone many skills along their path, points out Tripti Malhotra, a silver and gold medallist in her educative years and now a name in the world of makeup.

She has come forward to talk in brief about the things budding professionals who wish to create success as makeup professionals must focus on, just the way she did in her career so far. The 'once upon a time' lecturer at DAV 10 now serves as one of the makeup artists in the country, having worked with artists from Bollywood and Pollywood. She says that budding makeup artists must never fear the competition they are bound to face in the vast industry, as competition is inevitable, and only fearing what's on its way will only push back their growth and lower their confidence. Hence, they must go with the flow but also make sure to work around things in makeup that will help them stand apart from the rest.

Adding further, she explains that rising makeup artists must always be on the lookout for new innovations and ideas in makeup to emerge as a winner in the industry. Trying new looks themselves and constantly reinventing themselves can also lead them towards improving their talents and skills in makeup. Apart from that, she says that they should be open to change and make sure to adapt to the trends of the industry to further stand out from the crowd.

She ensured to work around all these points mentioned above in her career, which has helped her thrive as a known makeup professional today.