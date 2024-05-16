Acer made a grand entrance into the consumer electronics realm with the launch of a new brand called Acerpure in India. At an event in held in Bengaluru on Thursday, Acer showcased the new product lineup and the future roadmap for Acerpure.

The event was attended by Andrew Hou, President of Pan-Asia Pacific Operations at Acer Group, Harish Kohli, President & Managing Director of Acer India, Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer at Acer India, Stanley Kao, President of Acerpure Inc., Vasudeva. G, Director of Acerpure India, and Sunil Vachani, Co-founder and Executive Chairman of Dixon Technologies.

What is Acerpure all about?

Acerpure India aims to revolutionize the industry by offering a range of innovative consumer electronics and home appliances tailored to Indian consumers' needs. The event showcased Acerpure's diverse lineup, from its TVs to air and water purifiers, air circulator fans, and vacuum cleaners.

The flagship product, Acerpure TV, was showcased on stage, featuring advanced technology for an immersive viewing experience. With enhanced contrast, dazzling brightness, and Dolby Atmos sound clarity, Acerpure TVs promise to redefine entertainment in Indian households.

Acerpure also unveiled a plethora of consumer electronics, including air circulator fans, water purifiers, vacuum cleaners, hair dryers, and stylers, underscoring its commitment to comprehensive solutions for modern living. That's not it. Acerpure India plans to expand its offerings to include refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, and more in the future.

In a boost to the government's Make-In-India initiative, a partnership between Acerpure and Dixon Technologies, a leading Indian electronics manufacturer, was announced at the event. Dixon will manufacture Acerpure products in its facilities, starting with the TVs. This collaboration aligns with the "Make in India" initiative, bolstering India's self-reliance and global competitiveness in the electronics sector while fostering economic growth and technological innovation.

"We are excited to launch Acerpure in India. The Indian market holds immense potential for Acerpure's growth and innovation. With our focus on technological excellence and sustainability, we are well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of Indian consumers. As we venture into this new market, our dedication to innovation remains unwavering. Acerpure represents more than just a product launch; it signifies the dawn of a new era in home appliances and consumer electronics with a key focus on Make-In-India," President of Pan-Asia Pacific Operations at Acer Group, said in a statement.

Coming to the pricing, Acerpure Air Purifiers start from Rs 9990, and Acerpure Cozy Air Circulator Fans start from Rs 7490. Both are available for purchase from the Acer Online Store, Acer Exclusive stores, and leading online e-commerce platforms. Acerpure TVs, water purifiers, vacuum cleaners, and personal care products will be available in the market in the coming months.