Kunal Chopra is a well-renowned make up artist. He worked as an engineer but one day realised that his interest is more in the creative field. Kunal's mother had a reputed name in the beauty industry and under her guidance, he learned about make up and beauty.

To educate himself about beauty , hair, cosmetology, Kunal went to learn about it in different part of thr worlds. He got trained under world's renowned hairstyle artist, Georgiy Kot in Sochi , Russia in the year 2014. He is the first international student to be trained under Georgiy's guidance in his academy in Sochi, Russia. He also learned the art of makeup from London by Madeeha whose work has been well known and recognised in UK.

After that he travelled and lived in Azerbaijan for another intensive makeup and hair course under ShafaNovruz , the well known artist and salon chain owner - ShafaStudio in Baku , Azerbaijan. Furthermore education received from Samer Khouzami and MakeupBy Mario, both topnotch international celebrity makeup artists.

Kunal worked as an assistant in Geetanjali salon in Khan market to understand the functioning and managing of salon. With rigorous skill training by Mrs Anju Chopra in Hairstyling and Makeup and Salon Management he understood what he needs to do the best.

Kunal Chopra has been a part of 4 India International beauty contest which were held internationally in various countries. He ran his own salon and medical spa in Radisson blu Hotel Kaushambi for 3 years.

He has achieved a record of 315 makeup and hairstyling in 3 days for a residential wedding by in-house team consisting of Mrs Anju Chopra, Gomit Chopra along with himself.

Following 3 years, he started a new salon and training academy in Yojna Vihar which one of the most luxurious and 6000 sq feet of area salon and academy section.

