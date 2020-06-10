Karnataka's total tally reached 5,921 on Tuesday with 161 new coronavirus cases reported in the Southern state of India. There has been a sharp surge in the number of positive cases ever since the state borders were opened to allow people from other states to return. A shocking majority of cases reported in Karnataka are traced to people coming in from Maharashtra.

Karnataka's coronavirus cases reported in the last month show that majority of them came from outside the state. According to the statistics shown below, 75 percent of positive coronavirus cases in Karnataka between May 10 and June 10 are a result of Maharashtra migration. The surge is only spiking by the day as data from May 29 to date shows 79.1 percent cases of coronavirus traced back to Maharashtra returnees.

Cases likely to reduce

Health commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey said the number of cases in Karnataka is expected to reduce in some time as most of the migrants have returned. "Also, every other state is testing those who have symptoms. Karnataka was the only state testing asymptomatic returnees. Now, as we too are following government of India guidelines, the cases may reduce," Pandey was quoted as saying by TOI.

District-wise cases show that Udupi reported the highest number of cases at 73, followed by Bengaluru Urban at 28 and Kalaburgi with 24.

The state's financial capital Bengaluru had witnessed a decrease in the number of cases for the last several days, but the tally spiked on Monday. There were 28 new cases reported in the city, of which 22 were Maharashtra returnees. There are a total of 385 cases in Bengaluru so far, and only 136 are active cases.