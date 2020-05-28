A major incident of a vehicle-borne IED blast is averted by the timely input and action by Pulwama Police, CRPF and Army. IGP Kashmir.

An improvised explosive device (IED) recovered from a Santro car on Thursday morning, May 28 in Ayengund area of Rajpora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district was defused by the personnel of the bomb disposal squad.

'We received inputs about movement of the vehicle carrying IED 4-5 days ago'

A joint team of forces including 44 RR, Police Pulwama and CRPF recovered the improvised explosive device (IED) after searching the vehicle. "We had received inputs about movement of the vehicle carrying IED 4-5 days ago," an official reportedly said.

He further added that the bomb disposal squad teams were called to the spot who destroyed it. ED has been recovered from inside a car that was parked on road in Pulwama.

Earlier last week, a joint team of the CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police was attacked by terrorists in Pulwama. Two jawans were injured in the attack. The terrorists opened fire when the security forces were patrolling the area.