On the eve of Independence Day, security forces foiled an attempt at selective killing in the Kashmir Valley by arresting three terrorists from the Handwara area of north Kashmir. Acting on the directions of their handlers across the border, the arrested terrorists were reportedly scouting for a soft target to carry out their nefarious plans.

According to police, in a joint operation, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Army, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) apprehended three terrorists along with arms and ammunition.

Upon specific intelligence, the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Wajihama area of Qalamabad in north Kashmir's Handwara. The operation led to the arrest of three terrorists linked to handlers based in Pakistan.

The arrested individuals have been identified as:

Mohammad Iqbal Pandith (23), son of Shareef Din Pandith, resident of Bunpora, Langate Sajad Ahmad Shah (26), son of Bashir Ahmad Shah, resident of Check-Puran, Langate Ishfaq Ahmad Malik (22), son of Shabir Ahmad Malik, resident of Hajin, Kralgund

Arms, ammunition, and other incriminating materials recovered from their possession include one pistol, one pistol magazine, two pistol rounds, 20 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition, and anti-national posters.

A case (FIR No. 30/2025) under Sections 7/25 of the Indian Arms Act, and Sections 13, 18, 23 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) has been registered at Police Station Qalamabad. Further investigation is underway to identify and arrest other associates of this terror network.

Jammu on high alert ahead of Independence Day

Meanwhile, security has been intensified across the Jammu region with heightened checking, patrolling, and area domination measures in place ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

A multi-tier security grid comprising the Army, BSF, and Jammu and Kashmir Police is maintaining high vigilance along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border to thwart any cross-border threats.

Quick Response Teams (QRTs) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police have been deployed in Jammu city. Checking and frisking have been intensified at all entry and exit points across districts and on key roads.

Security has been strengthened in all 10 districts of the Jammu region, with special emphasis on border areas.

SSP Jammu, Joginder Singh, chaired a virtual security review meeting from the District Police Lines (DPL) Jammu in connection with Independence Day celebrations. The primary objective of the meeting was to assess and strengthen security preparedness for the national event.

During the session, SSP Jammu appreciated the officers and jawans for the smooth and peaceful conduct of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra–2025. He also provided a comprehensive briefing on the current security scenario, emphasizing the need for heightened vigilance and alertness across all Areas of Responsibility (AOR).

He instructed officers to:

Intensify surveillance, especially at religious places, critical installations, identified hotspots, and designated Independence Day venues Enhance foot patrolling and deploy both long-range and short-range patrols (LRPs/SRPs) Establish random and surprise nakas at strategic locations Ensure effective area domination to prevent any disruption by anti-social or mischievous elements

Independence Day celebrations in Jammu & Kashmir

The main Independence Day function in Jammu will be held at Maulana Azad Stadium, where Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary will unfurl the Tricolour and take the salute.

In Srinagar, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will preside over the main Independence Day function at Bakshi Stadium.