The Karnataka government has shuffled 13 senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in a major rejig effected late on Friday, an official said.

Seemanth Kumar Singh, a 1996 batch Karnataka cadre IPS officer, currently in the role of Inspector General of Police (IGP), Administration has been transferred as IGP, Central Range, Bengaluru.

Singh replaces K.V. Sharath Chandra, a 1997 batch Karnataka cadre IPS officer. In his new role, Chandra will function as the IGP, Administration, Bengaluru.

P.S. Harsha, a 2004 batch IPS officer, currently in the role of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and Commissioner of Police Mangaluru, has been transferred as DIG and Commissioner, Information and Public Relations (I & PR), Bengaluru.

Harsha replaces S.N. Siddaramappa.

All officers transferred with immediate effect

Similarly, Vikash Kumar Vikash, a 2004 batch IPS officer, currently in the office of DIG and Commander, Anti-Naxal Force, Karkala has been shifted as DIG and Commissioner of Police, Mangaluru, replacing Harsha.

Siddaramappa, a 2005 batch IPS officer, currently in the role of DIG and Commissioner, I&PR, has been transferred as DIG, CID, Economic Offences Wing, Bengaluru, replacing K. Thiyagarajan.

Likewise, B.S. Lokesh Kumar, a 2005 batch IPS officer, currently in the office of DIG and Commissioner of Police, Belagavi has been moved as DIG, ISD, Bengaluru, a vacant role.

Thiyagarajan, a 2006 batch IPS officer, currently in the role of DIG, CID, Economic Offence Wing, Bengaluru has been transferred as DIG and Commissioner of Police, Belagavi, replacing Lokesh Kumar.

Suman D. Pennekar, a 2013 batch IPS officer, working as the Superintendent of Police (SP), Kodagu district, has been transferred as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), CAR Units, headquarters, Bengaluru, replacing Divya Sara Thomas.

Harish Pandey, a 2013 batch officer, working as SP, Chikkamagaluru district has been transferred as SP, Intelligence, Bengaluru, replacing Hakay Akshay Machhindra.

Thomas, a 2013 batch officer, currently in the role of DCP, CAR Units, headquarters, Bengaluru has been transferred as SP, Chamarajanagar District, replacing H.D. Ananda Kumar.

Machhindra, a 2015 batch IPS officer, currently working as SP, Intelligence, Bengaluru has been transferred as SP, Chikkamagaluru, replacing Pandey.

Similarly, Kshama Mishra, a 2016 batch IPS officer, currently in the role of SP, CID, Bengaluru has been posted as SP, Kodagu district, replacing Pennekar.

Finally, H.D. Ananda Kumar, a select list 2015 officer, currently working as SP, Chamarajanagar district has been transferred as SP, ISD, Bengaluru.