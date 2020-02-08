After the Income Tax raid on Vijay's house recently, there have been a lot of reports stating that he was targeted by the BJP for political reasons.

The belief got only stronger after the protests carried out by the party workers for granting permission to shoot his Master at the Neyveli Lignite Corporation administration.

Vijay's political stands and the fear of him becoming active in politics have brought out knee-jerk reactions from the political parties. Here, we look at the past incidents on how every political party has created troubles for the actor in or the other way.

DMK vs Vijay

The trouble for Vijay had first started when the DMK was in power. His political ambitions and his meeting with the then AICC Chief Rahul Gandhi had not gone well with the M Karunanidhi's government. Also, his stand on the issues that include Sri Lankan's Tamil's had irked the party.

Vijay was also upset with the DMK's family-owned production and distribution companies which had firm control on the film industry. To suppress his voice, a lot of problems were created by the party during the release of his Kaavalan, which failed to release on time. The film could see the light of the day after Vijay took personal interest to solve all the issues around it.

AIADMK Targets Vijay

Troubled by the DMK family members, SA Chandrasekhar, Vijay's father, had met J Jayalalithaa and sought her help and in return Thalapathy's fan club Vijay Makkal Iyakkam had backed support the two leaves in 2011 assembly elections.

However, the relationship between Vijay and J Jayalalithaa strained in no time and his movie Thalaivaa was targeted her government.

Thalaivaa was banned without a concrete reason. The theatre owners had claimed that they had received bomb threat letters and refused to screen, while the Jaya's government stated that it had no role to play in the issue. The actual reason why the AIADMK was upset with him because of the caption – Time to lead – used by the makers in the film. It was only after it was removed, the film was allowed to release.

Mersal Irks the BJP

Vijay rubbed the BJP wrong way with controversial comments on GST and Digital India in Mersal.

The situation was contrastingly different, compared to the issues of his earlier movies, this time as the saffron party does not have much presence in Tamil Nadu. The comments made by the local leaders became a blessing for the film.

Sarkar Runs Into Trouble with Ruling and Opposition Parties

Like Mersal, Sarkar had comments on freebie cultures. Strangely, both the DMK and AIADMK cadres were upset with the film.

The movie posters were torn apart by the political workers. These protests only helped the flick to set the box office on fire.